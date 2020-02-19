Trump Commutes Sentence of Rod Blagojevich, Pardons Michael Milken

By
admin
-
0
37
Trump Commutes Sentence of Rod Blagojevich, Pardons Michael Milken

WASHINGTONPresident Trump commuted the prison sentence of Rod Blagojevich, a former Illinois governor who was midway through a 14-year sentence for multiple counts of corruption, and pardoned financier Michael Milken, the onetime junk bond king who spent near…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here