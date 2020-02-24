AHMEDABAD, IndiaPresident Trump kicked off two days in India with a huge campaign-style rally in the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a reprise of a raucous event the pair staged in the U.S. last year, and a visit to the Taj Mahal with the f…
Read More
Trump Kicks Off Two-Day India Visit With Massive Rally
AHMEDABAD, IndiaPresident Trump kicked off two days in India with a huge campaign-style rally in the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a reprise of a raucous event the pair staged in the U.S. last year, and a visit to the Taj Mahal with the f…