JORDAN VALLEYFor three decades, Israeli date farmer Yaakov Elbaz has slept with an M16 close to his bed and a pistol under his pillow, afraid Palestinian assailants would attack his village to try to drive his family off disputed land.
Despite his wariness, …
Read More
Trump Peace Plan Challenges Jordan Valley’s Tense Calm
JORDAN VALLEYFor three decades, Israeli date farmer Yaakov Elbaz has slept with an M16 close to his bed and a pistol under his pillow, afraid Palestinian assailants would attack his village to try to drive his family off disputed land.