WASHINGTONWith his anticipated acquittal in the impeachment trial a day away, President Trump used his annual State of the Union address on Tuesday to paint an optimistic picture of Americas future and tout the strong U.S. economy nine months before Election …
Read More
Trump Strikes Optimistic Tone, Touts Economy in State of the Union Speech
WASHINGTONWith his anticipated acquittal in the impeachment trial a day away, President Trump used his annual State of the Union address on Tuesday to paint an optimistic picture of Americas future and tout the strong U.S. economy nine months before Election …