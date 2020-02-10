Trump to Propose $4.8 Trillion Budget With Big Safety-Net Cuts

WASHINGTONPresident Trump is expected to release a $4.8 trillion budget Monday that charts a path for the start of a potential second term, proposing steep cuts to social-safety-net programs and foreign aid and higher outlays for defense and veterans.The plan…
