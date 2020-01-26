WASHINGTONPresident Trumps legal team said Democrats had failed to make a case for removing the president from office, arguing at his impeachment trial Saturday that there was no evidence he pushed Ukraines president for an investigation of his political riva…
Trump’s Defense Says Democrats Have Failed to Make Impeachment Case
