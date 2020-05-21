President Trumps former lawyer Michael Cohen will be released from a federal prison due to coronavirus concerns and is expected to serve the rest of his three-year sentence from home, a person familiar with the matter said.
Trump’s Ex-Lawyer Michael Cohen Will Be Released to Home Confinement
