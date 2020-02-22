Trump’s India Visit to Stress Personal Ties Over Economic Issues

By
admin
-
0
16
Trump’s India Visit to Stress Personal Ties Over Economic Issues

WASHINGTONPresident Trumps first visit to India next week will do more to highlight his personal diplomacy with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi than it will to address tensions over economic issues.
The leaders of the two nations likely will underscore t…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here