WASHINGTONThe Trump administration unveiled its long-delayed Middle East peace plan, giving Israelis much of what they have long sought, including allowing for immediate expansion of territory, while providing Palestinians a path to nationhood but under condi…
Trump’s Mideast Peace Plan Charts Two-State Course for Israelis, Palestinians
