TOKYOTwo passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who contracted the novel coronavirus have died in Japan, the first deaths from the outbreak on the ship, a Japanese health ministry official said Thursday.
The ship, which docked in Yokohama after a tw…
Read More
Two Coronavirus Cruise Ship Passengers Die in Japan
TOKYOTwo passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who contracted the novel coronavirus have died in Japan, the first deaths from the outbreak on the ship, a Japanese health ministry official said Thursday.