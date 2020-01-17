WASHINGTONThe phase-one deal between the U.S. and China could upend the way trade disputes are settled globally, giving the U.S. an edge over competitors and weakening international institutions.Trade deals are traditionally enforced by arbitration, in which …
U.S.-China Deal Could Upend the Way Nations Settle Disputes
