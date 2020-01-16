WASHINGTONThe U.S. and China will sign the first phase of a trade deal on Wednesday that will include roughly $200 billion in Chinese purchases of American goods and services over the next two years, an agreement designed to ease the past two years of trade t…
Read More
U.S., China to Sign Deal Easing Trade Tensions
WASHINGTONThe U.S. and China will sign the first phase of a trade deal on Wednesday that will include roughly $200 billion in Chinese purchases of American goods and services over the next two years, an agreement designed to ease the past two years of trade t…