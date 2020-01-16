U.S., China to Sign Deal Easing Trade Tensions

By
admin
-
0
24
U.S., China to Sign Deal Easing Trade Tensions

WASHINGTONThe U.S. and China will sign the first phase of a trade deal on Wednesday that will include roughly $200 billion in Chinese purchases of American goods and services over the next two years, an agreement designed to ease the past two years of trade t…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here