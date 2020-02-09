The two-year trade war between the U.S. and China upended commerce world-wide, slamming the brakes on global trade growthbut also delivering modest benefits to a handful of industries and countries that saw gains as the giants tussled.Growth in global trade s…
U.S.-China Trade War Reshaped Global Commerce
