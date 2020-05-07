The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. passed 1.21 million, as the Trump administration shifts its focus in the pandemic fight and various states and countries move ahead with reopening plans.
The pathogen continues to ravage much of North Ame…
Read More
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Surpass 1.2 Million
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. passed 1.21 million, as the Trump administration shifts its focus in the pandemic fight and various states and countries move ahead with reopening plans.