Federal health regulators are developing guidelines for reopening nursing homes, according to people with knowledge of the matter, proposing steps that would allow visitors to return to facilities that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic despite lo…
U.S. Government Drafts Guidelines for Reopening Hard-Hit Nursing Homes
