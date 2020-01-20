With open hostilities between Iran and the U.S. subsiding for now, the Trump administration is seeking to keep pressure on Iran without pushing the region into a volatile new confrontation, U.S. and regional officials said.U.S. officials said they are increas…
U.S. Looks to Maintain Pressure on Iran as Tensions Cool
