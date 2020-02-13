The U.S. mens soccer team players association, in the midst of negotiations with the U.S. Soccer Federation over a new collective-bargaining agreement, on Wednesday called on the federation to pay the U.S. womens team significantly more than the men were paid…
U.S. Men’s Soccer Players Tell Federation to Raise Women’s Pay
