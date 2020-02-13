U.S. Men’s Soccer Players Tell Federation to Raise Women’s Pay

The U.S. mens soccer team players association, in the midst of negotiations with the U.S. Soccer Federation over a new collective-bargaining agreement, on Wednesday called on the federation to pay the U.S. womens team significantly more than the men were paid…
