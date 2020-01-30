SHANGHAIThe U.S. plans a second evacuation flight as soon as next week from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of a global coronavirus outbreak, according to a State Department statement issued Thursday.
The flight is planned for around Feb. 3, the statem…
U.S. Plans Another Wuhan Evacuation Flight as Soon as Next Week
