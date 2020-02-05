WASHINGTONSeeking to blunt the dominance by Chinas Huawei Technologies Co., the White House is working with U.S. technology companies to create advanced software for next-generation 5G telecommunications networks.The plan would build on efforts by some U.S. t…
U.S. Pushing Effort to Develop 5G Alternative to Huawei
