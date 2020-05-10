State leaders across the U.S. moved to expand testing for the new coronavirus, while lifting some restrictions on travel and business that have crippled the nations economy.
The moves come as confirmed infections approached 4 million across the world and the…
U.S. States Move to Expand Coronavirus Testing Capabilities
