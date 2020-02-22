KABULAs the U.S. and the Afghan Taliban started Saturday a seven-day partial truce ahead of a possible peace deal to end more than 18 years of war, the United Nations provided evidence of the conflicts massive toll on civilians.
More than 10,000 civilians we…
U.S., Taliban Start Weeklong Partial Truce in Effort to End Afghan War
