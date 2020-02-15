TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.The U.S. government is preparing to evacuate American citizens from aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the site of the biggest outbreak of the novel coronavirus outside China, according to an official at the Centers for Dise…
Read More
U.S. to Evacuate Some Americans From Diamond Princess Cruise Ship
TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.The U.S. government is preparing to evacuate American citizens from aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the site of the biggest outbreak of the novel coronavirus outside China, according to an official at the Centers for Dise…