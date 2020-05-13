Uber Technologies Inc. is seeking to acquire GrubHub Inc. in a deal that would unite two of the biggest players in meal delivery at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a surge in demand for their services.
Uber, which in addition to its flagshi…
Uber Technologies Makes Takeover Approach to GrubHub
