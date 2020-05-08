Uber Technologies Inc.s net loss ballooned in the first quarter as the ride-hailing giant was stung by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and signaled further cost reductions a day after announcing plans to cut about 14% of its staff.
Uber’s First-Quarter Loss Balloons on Coronavirus Impact
Uber Technologies Inc.s net loss ballooned in the first quarter as the ride-hailing giant was stung by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and signaled further cost reductions a day after announcing plans to cut about 14% of its staff.