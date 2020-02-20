UBS Group AG Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti is stepping down and will be succeeded by current ING Groep NV boss Ralph Hamers, in the latest leadership change at a major European bank.
The Swiss bank, the countrys largest by assets, said Mr. Hamers will join …
Read More
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Steps Down, ING’s Ralph Hamers Named New Chief
UBS Group AG Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti is stepping down and will be succeeded by current ING Groep NV boss Ralph Hamers, in the latest leadership change at a major European bank.