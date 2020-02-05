Two major U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong and 10 people on a cruise ship under quarantine in Japan tested positive for the new coronavirus, as more Chinese cities imposed restrictions on movement meant to help contain the fast-spreading pathogen …
United, American Airlines Suspend Hong Kong Service as Coronavirus Saps Demand
