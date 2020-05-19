The USS Theodore Roosevelt, docked for nearly two months in Guam after the largest coronavirus outbreak to strike the U.S. military, might return to sea as early as this week, defense officials said, even though some sailors have begun to test positive again.…
USS Theodore Roosevelt Set to Return to Sea as Covid-19 Threatens Comeback
