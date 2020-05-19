USS Theodore Roosevelt Set to Return to Sea as Covid-19 Threatens Comeback

By
admin
-
0
35
USS Theodore Roosevelt Set to Return to Sea as Covid-19 Threatens Comeback

The USS Theodore Roosevelt, docked for nearly two months in Guam after the largest coronavirus outbreak to strike the U.S. military, might return to sea as early as this week, defense officials said, even though some sailors have begun to test positive again.…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here