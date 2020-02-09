Kimberly Boyd keeps a stack of her sons medical files on her dining-room table, in neatly organized folders. In a Ziploc bag, there are some of the nicotine vaping cartridges he used at their Orlando, Fla., home before the 28-year-old died in November.Across …
Read More
Vaping-Related Deaths Fall, But Families Still Look for Answers
Kimberly Boyd keeps a stack of her sons medical files on her dining-room table, in neatly organized folders. In a Ziploc bag, there are some of the nicotine vaping cartridges he used at their Orlando, Fla., home before the 28-year-old died in November.Across …