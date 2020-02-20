L Brands Inc. is near a deal to sell control of Victorias Secret to a private-equity firm in a transaction that values the lingerie brand at about $1.1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
Sycamore Partners is expected to buy 55% of Victori…
Victoria’s Secret to Go Private at $1.1 Billion Valuation
