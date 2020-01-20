RICHMOND, Va.Authorities in Virginia braced for thousands of people to turn out to protest gun-control measures at the state Capitol, where fears of violence from extremist groups brought tightened security. Mondays event is being organized by the gun-rights …
Read More
Virginia Officials On Guard for Pro-Gun Rally in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va.Authorities in Virginia braced for thousands of people to turn out to protest gun-control measures at the state Capitol, where fears of violence from extremist groups brought tightened security. Mondays event is being organized by the gun-rights …