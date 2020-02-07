WarnerMedia Nears Deal With ‘Friends’ Cast for Reunion Special

By
admin
-
0
25
WarnerMedia Nears Deal With ‘Friends’ Cast for Reunion Special

Warner Bros. is finalizing agreements with the cast of Friends for a reunion special that will likely be used to launch the HBO Max streaming service this spring, people familiar with the matter said.Under the terms being discussed, each of the six stars of F…
Read More

Santander lån

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here