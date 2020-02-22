Wells Fargo & Co. will pay $3 billion to settle investigations by the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission over its long-running fake-account problems, the latest chapter in an extraordinary scandal for one of the countrys largest…
Read More
Wells Fargo Reaches Settlement With Government Over Fake-Account Scandal
Wells Fargo & Co. will pay $3 billion to settle investigations by the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission over its long-running fake-account problems, the latest chapter in an extraordinary scandal for one of the countrys largest…