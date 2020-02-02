WeWork plans to name real-estate industry veteran Sandeep Mathrani as its new chief executive, according to people familiar with the matter, a critical step in the companys bid to rebuild following a failed IPO attempt and the departure of co-founder and form…
Read More
WeWork Parent to Name Real-Estate Veteran Sandeep Mathrani New CEO
WeWork plans to name real-estate industry veteran Sandeep Mathrani as its new chief executive, according to people familiar with the matter, a critical step in the companys bid to rebuild following a failed IPO attempt and the departure of co-founder and form…