Kobe Bryant personified the modern sports alpha. On the court, he was the alpha, reallyfor better, and, sometimes, worse, in greatness and defeat, demanding to put the whole game on his shoulders when it mattered most, and even when it didnt matter much at al…
What Kobe Bryant Meant
