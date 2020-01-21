We often picture todays teens as social-media zombies, staring at their phones 24/7 and lashing out when they cant have their Instagram fix. But the truth is more complicated: While they depend on social media to keep up with friends, it does have a tendency …
Read More
When Social Media Is Too Much, Some Teens Tune Out
We often picture todays teens as social-media zombies, staring at their phones 24/7 and lashing out when they cant have their Instagram fix. But the truth is more complicated: While they depend on social media to keep up with friends, it does have a tendency …