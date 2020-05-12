WASHINGTONThe White House directed officials to wear masks in the West Wing except when sitting at their own desks, administration officials said Monday, after two staffers tested positive for coronavirus last week.
The memo also directs officials to restric…
White House Directs Officials to Wear Masks at All Times Inside the West Wing
