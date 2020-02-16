A DECADE ago, if someone had told me that one day Id choose to make my kitchen smaller, I would have cackled in his face. After all, thanks to my professional work as a food writer and recipe developerand my side gig as mom to a young boy with a bottomless ap…
Why You Might Need a Second Kitchen
