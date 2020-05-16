I keep reading that because of this crisis, the office of the future will be different, that we are all going to have to show up every other day, sit in enclosed space bubbles, eat lunch alone and ride elevators by ourselves. Stop me when any of this sounds b…
Will the Office of the Future Be Different? I Doubt It.
