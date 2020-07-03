As auditors for Wirecard AG last month prepared an announcement that they couldnt confirm the existence of more than $2 billion in cash, colleagues began calling around to locate the companys 40-year…
Wirecard’s Adventure-Seeking No. 2 Was Key to the Firm’s Rapid Rise. Then He Disappeared.
