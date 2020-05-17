With Graduations Canceled, Thoughtful Gifts Go a Longer Way

By
admin
-
0
44
With Graduations Canceled, Thoughtful Gifts Go a Longer Way

1. The ultimate gift for former students who loved color-coding their notes, Smythsons crossgrain leather writing folder features clever details like a pen loop, organizational pockets and a refillable spiral bound notebook. Smythson, $545, smythson.com/us/

Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here