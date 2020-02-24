BEIJINGThe Chinese economys quick return to normal will hinge largely on how migrant workers such as Zhang Hua choose between two bad options: Stay in their hometowns without jobs, or return to cities where they face a 14-day coronavirus quarantine before bei…
Read More
With Migrant Workers in Limbo, Part of China’s Economy Is Stalled
BEIJINGThe Chinese economys quick return to normal will hinge largely on how migrant workers such as Zhang Hua choose between two bad options: Stay in their hometowns without jobs, or return to cities where they face a 14-day coronavirus quarantine before bei…