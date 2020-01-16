Mary Babinski, a senior loan officer with Motto Mortgage Champions in Trinity, Fla., recently wrote a 30-year loan for a retiree buying a home in New Port Richey. He had no problem qualifying, but he was surprised he could nonetheless.Why the amazement? Becau…
Read More
You’re Never Too Old To Apply for a Mortgage
Mary Babinski, a senior loan officer with Motto Mortgage Champions in Trinity, Fla., recently wrote a 30-year loan for a retiree buying a home in New Port Richey. He had no problem qualifying, but he was surprised he could nonetheless.Why the amazement? Becau…