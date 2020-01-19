In 2013, a shuttered pawnshop stood at the corner of NE 10th Street and NE 2nd Avenue in downtown Miami. Today, the site is a valet lounge for residents of One Thousand Museum, the futuristic, ultraluxury condo tower designed by the late Pritzker Prize-winnin…
Zaha Hadid’s Miami Tower Is an Architectural Feat. Is It Designed to Sell?
