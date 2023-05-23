Viaplay Group appoints Cecilia Gave as EVP and Head of Sports







Viaplay Group has appointed Cecilia Gave as EVP and Head of Sports. Cecilia brings broad experience from the industry and a very successful track record within the company. In her new role, Cecilia will oversee the strategic development and coordinate the management of Viaplay’s sports operations across all relevant markets. Cecilia joins the Group Executive Management team and is based in Stockholm. The appointment is effective immediately.

Cecilia joined Viaplay Group in 2016 and has held various leadership roles, most recently VP Sport Production. Cecilia has also been VP and Head of Sports Norway and SVP and Group Head of Viafree, as well as Head of Operations for MTG Sport Sweden. Before joining Viaplay Group, Cecilia held managerial positions at Boxer TV, Titan Television and Schibsted. Cecilia holds a Master of Science in Engineering in Media Technology from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, plus a major in Media Management from Stockholm School of Economics.

Anders Jensen, Viaplay Group President and CEO: “I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Cecilia as our new Head of Sports. Cecilia brings a perfect mix of relevant experience and fresh new perspectives, vital to a fast evolving media industry. While we always strive to be the best at delivering sports experiences today, we must also stay ahead of the curve when it comes to developing our products to cater for new needs, new viewing behaviour and commercial opportunities tomorrow. Viaplay has a unique market position with a portfolio of top-class sports rights, combined with great live coverage and studios, now it is time to further leverage on these rights, drive growth and maximise their full potential in our markets. Cecilia’s extensive experience and leadership qualities make her the ideal choice to lead our sports department into the exciting future.”

Cecilia Gave, Viaplay Group EVP and Head of Sports: “I am both humbled and honoured to take on the responsibility of leading Viaplay Group’s sports operations into the next phases of our journey. Over the years, our company has become synonymous with premium sports entertainment and I am excited to work even closer with our talented teams to continue strengthening our position and to elevate the viewing experience for sports enthusiasts and beyond even further.”

The sports rights portfolio is continuously overseen by Anders Jensen, President and CEO, and managed by Rune Knudsen, SVP and Head of Sports Continental Europe & Baltics, and Edward Breeze, SVP and Head of Sports UK.

****

NOTES TO EDITORS

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the international entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available direct-to-consumer in every Nordic and Baltic country, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Canada. Every day, millions of customers enjoy our unique entertainment offering, including acclaimed Viaplay Series, Films and more, and an unrivalled line-up of premium live sports. In addition, our innovative Viaplay Select branded content concept makes Viaplay’s compelling storytelling available to partners around the world. From streaming to TV channels, radio stations and production companies, our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

Contact us:

press@viaplaygroup.com (or: +46 73 699 1700)

investors@viaplaygroup.com (or: +44 7768 440 414)

Download high-resolution photos: Flickr

Follow us:

viaplaygroup.com / LinkedIn / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook

Data protection:

To read more about Viaplay Group and data protection, click here







