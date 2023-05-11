Viaplay Group appoints Sandra Åberg SVP and Head of Investor Relations







Viaplay Group has appointed Sandra Åberg SVP and Head of Investor Relations. Sandra is currently Investor Relations Director at Essity in Stockholm and brings extensive experience in investor relations and finance from a broad range of international businesses. She will join Viaplay Group in September 2023 and report to Anders Jensen, Viaplay Group President and CEO.

Sandra joined Essity, a global hygiene and health company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in 2017. She previously spent 10 years in investor relations and treasury roles at SCA. After beginning her career at Bain & Company, Sandra has also worked at Alfred Berg and SEB. She holds an Msc in Business Administration and Economics from Stockholm University.

Anders Jensen, Viaplay Group President and CEO: “We have always had very high ambitions for investor relations to make sure our unique equity story is as broadly known and understood as possible. Building on these ambitions, I am very happy to welcome Sandra to the team. She has a fantastic track record and is highly respected in the market. She will bring new ideas and perspectives and ensure we get even better at our dialogue with investors and the analyst community.”

Sandra Åberg: “I’m very much looking forward to joining Viaplay Group’s exciting journey as one of the world’s fastest growing entertainment businesses. The company has clear goals, strong values and a unique story. Building long-term relations with investors is something close to my heart, and I see many opportunities to develop Viaplay’s investor base over the coming years. And as a huge series fan who admires Viaplay’s support for talented female creators, I’m definitely in the right place.”

Sandra will be based in Stockholm and takes over from Matthew Hooper, currently Acting Head of Investor Relations, who will focus on his role as Chief Commercial Officer, UK.

