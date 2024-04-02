Viaplay Group completes sale of UK business







Viaplay Group will complete the sale of its UK direct-to-consumer business to SSBL Limited, trading as Premier Sports, on 4 April. The proposed transaction was announced by Viaplay Group on 1 December 2023 and has now received final clearance from the Irish authorities.

Dublin-based Premier Sports was the previous owner of the UK business, which comprises a streaming service and two linear TV channels. Current sports customer subscriptions will be automatically transferred to Premier Sports, with the sports content line-up remaining unchanged.

****

NOTES TO EDITORS

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region’s leading entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available in every Nordic country, as well as in the Netherlands and Poland, and our Viaplay Select branded content concept has been added to partner platforms around the world. We also operate TV channels across most of our markets, as well as radio stations in Norway and Sweden. Our talented people come to work every day with a shared passion and clear mission to entertain millions of people with our unique offering of locally relevant storytelling, which spans premium live sports, films, series and music. Our purpose is to grow our business profitably and responsibly, and deliver sustainable value for all our stakeholders. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

Contact us:

press@viaplaygroup.com (or: +46 73 699 1700)

investors@viaplaygroup.com (or: +44 7768 440 414)

Download high-resolution photos: Flickr

Follow us:

viaplaygroup.com / LinkedIn / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook

Data protection:

To read more about Viaplay Group and data protection, click here







