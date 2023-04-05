Viaplay Group publishes 2022 Annual & Sustainability Report







Viaplay Group has today published its 2022 Annual & Sustainability Report. The report presents Viaplay Group’s financial and sustainability performance in 2022, along with an overview of the company’s strategy and targets, and includes interviews with Enrique Patrickson, Viaplay Group Chief Financial Officer, and Lena De Geer, Viaplay Group Head of Sustainability.

Anders Jensen, Viaplay Group President and CEO: “Our company has reached numerous milestones in the past year. We have reinforced Viaplay’s Nordic leadership, grown internationally ahead of schedule and launched an ambitious sustainability strategy. As the report shows, we are making significant progress towards our 2025 business targets, and are dedicated to leading by example as one of the world’s most sustainable entertainment providers.”

The 2022 Annual & Sustainability Report is available in Swedish and English here.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the international entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available direct-to-consumer in every Nordic and Baltic country, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Canada. Every day, millions of customers enjoy our unique entertainment offering, including acclaimed Viaplay Series, Films and more, and an unrivalled line-up of premium live sports. In addition, our innovative Viaplay Select branded content concept makes Viaplay’s compelling storytelling available to partners around the world. From streaming to TV channels, radio stations and production companies, our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

This is information that Viaplay Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 5 April 2023.

