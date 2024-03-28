Viaplay Group publishes 2023 Annual & Sustainability Report







Viaplay Group has today published its 2023 Annual & Sustainability Report. The report summarises the Group’s financial performance in 2023, along with its sustainability work, and provides an overview of the Group’s strategy and targets.

The 2023 Annual & Sustainability Report is available in Swedish and English here.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region’s leading entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available in every Nordic country, as well as in the Netherlands and Poland, and our Viaplay Select branded content concept has been added to partner platforms around the world. We also operate TV channels across most of our markets, as well as radio stations in Norway and Sweden. Our talented people come to work every day with a shared passion and clear mission to entertain millions of people with our unique offering of locally relevant storytelling, which spans premium live sports, films, series and music. Our purpose is to grow our business profitably and responsibly, and deliver sustainable value for all our stakeholders. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

This information is information that Viaplay Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 12:30 CET on 28 March 2024.

