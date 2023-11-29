Viaplay Group reschedules publication of Q3 2023 financial results to 30 November







Viaplay Group today announced that its Board of Directors has decided to reschedule the publication of its Q3 2023 financial results to after close of trading on NASDAQ Stockholm on Thursday 30 November, in order to continue discussions with its largest shareholders, debt providers and bondholders regarding the potential recapitalisation of the Group.

****

NOTES TO EDITORS

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the international entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available direct-to-consumer in every Nordic and Baltic country, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Canada. Every day, millions of customers enjoy our unique entertainment offering, including acclaimed Viaplay Series, Films and more, and an unrivalled line-up of premium live sports. In addition, our innovative Viaplay Select branded content concept makes Viaplay’s compelling storytelling available to partners around the world. From streaming to TV channels, radio stations and production companies, our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 06:00 CET on 29 November 2023.

Contact us:

press@viaplaygroup.com (or: +46 73 699 1700)

investors@viaplaygroup.com (or: +44 7768 440 414)

Download high-resolution photos: Flickr

Follow us:

viaplaygroup.com / LinkedIn / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook

Data protection:

To read more about Viaplay Group and data protection, click here







