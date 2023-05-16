Viaplay Group’s Annual General Meeting 2023







Viaplay Group AB (publ) (“Viaplay”) held its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) today, 16 May 2023.

The AGM resolved to re-elect all current Board members Pernille Erenbjerg, Simon Duffy, Natalie Tydeman, Anders Borg, Kristina Schauman and Andrew House. Furthermore, the AGM resolved to re-elect Pernille Erenbjerg as Chair of the Board.

The AGM adopted the Income Statement and the Balance Sheet, as well as the consolidated Income Statement and the consolidated Balance Sheet, and resolved that Viaplay’s unappropriated earnings are to be carried forward.

The AGM resolved to discharge the Board and the CEO from liability for 2022.

At the AGM, the Board informed that its proposal regarding a long-term incentive plan 2023 (“LTIP 2023”) had been withdrawn. The Board will come back with a new proposal for a long-term incentive plan.

The AGM also resolved:

to approve the remuneration report for 2022;

to determine the remuneration to the Board and the fees to the Auditor;

to re-elect KPMG AB as Auditor for the period until the end of the AGM in 2024 with Tomas Gerhardsson continuing as auditor-in-charge;

to authorise the Board to resolve on new issue of Class B shares, and/or warrants and/or convertible bonds; and

to authorise the Board to resolve on repurchase of own shares.

The complete documentation related to the resolutions by the AGM can be found on Viaplay’s website (www.viaplaygroup.com).

****

NOTES TO EDITORS

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the international entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available direct-to-consumer in every Nordic and Baltic country, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Canada. Every day, millions of customers enjoy our unique entertainment offering, including acclaimed Viaplay Series, Films and more, and an unrivalled line-up of premium live sports. In addition, our innovative Viaplay Select branded content concept makes Viaplay’s compelling storytelling available to partners around the world. From streaming to TV channels, radio stations and production companies, our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

This information was submitted for publication by the contact person below on 16 May at 11:30 CEST.

Contact us:

press@viaplaygroup.com (or: +46 73 699 1700)

investors@viaplaygroup.com (or: +44 7768 440 414)

Download high-resolution photos: Flickr

Follow us:

viaplaygroup.com / LinkedIn / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook

Data protection:

To read more about Viaplay Group and data protection, click here







